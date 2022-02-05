MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MiNK Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. MiNK Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on MiNK Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on MiNK Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on MiNK Therapeutics from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on MiNK Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of INKT stock opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.94. MiNK Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $22.16.

