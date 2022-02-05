Zacks Investment Research Lowers Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Molecular Templates Inc. is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation immunotoxins called Engineered Toxin Bodies for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. Molecular Templates Inc., formerly known as Threshold Pharmaceuticals Inc., is headquartered in Austin, United States. “

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of MTEM stock opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $159.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.36. Molecular Templates has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $15.19.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.69 million. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 117.50% and a negative net margin of 417.71%. On average, research analysts expect that Molecular Templates will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $808,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTEM. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Molecular Templates by 13.0% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 10,878,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,382 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Molecular Templates by 47.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,243,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after acquiring an additional 397,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Molecular Templates by 5,671.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 323,771 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Molecular Templates during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,413,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Molecular Templates by 175.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 308,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 196,766 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

