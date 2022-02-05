Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Lands’ End, Inc. operates as a multi-channel retailer. It offers men’s, women’s, and kids’ apparel, outerwear and swimwear; specialty apparel; accessories; footwear; and home products. The Company operates in two segments: Direct and Retail. It offers products through catalogs, online at www.landsend.com and affiliated specialty and international Websites, and through retail locations. Lands’ End, Inc. is based in Dodgeville, Wisconsin. “
Shares of LE opened at $17.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.09. Lands’ End has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $44.40.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the 4th quarter worth $2,845,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the 4th quarter worth $703,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 103,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 26,842.1% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. 40.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Lands’ End Company Profile
Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.
