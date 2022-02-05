Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lands’ End, Inc. operates as a multi-channel retailer. It offers men’s, women’s, and kids’ apparel, outerwear and swimwear; specialty apparel; accessories; footwear; and home products. The Company operates in two segments: Direct and Retail. It offers products through catalogs, online at www.landsend.com and affiliated specialty and international Websites, and through retail locations. Lands’ End, Inc. is based in Dodgeville, Wisconsin. “

Get Lands' End alerts:

Shares of LE opened at $17.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.09. Lands’ End has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $44.40.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $375.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.20 million. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lands’ End will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the 4th quarter worth $2,845,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the 4th quarter worth $703,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 103,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 26,842.1% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. 40.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lands’ End (LE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.