15,236 Shares in Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JXN. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

In other news, Director Derek G. Kirkland acquired 6,500 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.14 per share, for a total transaction of $247,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 236,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $9,025,453.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

JXN stock opened at $38.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.82. Jackson Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc will post 23.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Jackson Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jackson Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Jackson Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.17.

Jackson Financial Profile

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.