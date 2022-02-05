Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $396,000 in Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JXN opened at $38.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Jackson Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $24.03 and a twelve month high of $47.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.82.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc will post 23.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jackson Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jackson Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Jackson Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.17.

In other Jackson Financial news, insider Paul Chadwick Myers acquired 38,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.95 per share, with a total value of $1,268,575.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Derek G. Kirkland acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.14 per share, for a total transaction of $247,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Jackson Financial Profile

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

