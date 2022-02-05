Deutsche Bank AG Takes $153,000 Position in Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH)

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000. 60.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graphite Bio stock opened at $9.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.11. Graphite Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). Analysts expect that Graphite Bio, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara bought 201,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,047,102.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 401,579 shares of company stock worth $3,877,916 over the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GRPH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graphite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Graphite Bio in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Graphite Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

