Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stake in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KRO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 1,625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 16,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KRO opened at $14.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.20. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $18.41.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $499.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.15 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kronos Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet raised Kronos Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kronos Worldwide from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

