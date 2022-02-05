Deutsche Bank AG Invests $164,000 in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the third quarter worth about $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the second quarter worth about $1,120,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the second quarter worth about $6,300,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTA stock opened at $19.78 on Friday. Intapp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $40.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.16.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $62.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Intapp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intapp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

