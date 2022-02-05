Deutsche Bank AG Buys Shares of 7,698 Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

Shares of GLUE stock opened at $12.87 on Friday. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $45.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.46.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Profile

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

