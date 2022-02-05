Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 11,258 Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTL. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mechel PAO during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mechel PAO during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mechel PAO during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mechel PAO during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mechel PAO during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

NYSE:MTL opened at $3.10 on Friday. Mechel PAO has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $5.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.29.

MTL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mechel PAO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Mechel PAO to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Mechel PAO Company Profile

Mechel PAO is a holding company, which engages in the mining and production of coal and steel, iron core, and nickel products. It operates through the following business segments: Steel, Mining, and Power. The Steel segment sells semi-finished steel products, long products of a wide range of steel grades, carbon and stainless flat steel products, and high value-added metal products.

