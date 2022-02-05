First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $895,000 Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OSK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on Oshkosh in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $114.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.08 and its 200 day moving average is $112.31. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $95.79 and a twelve month high of $137.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.65). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.08%.

In related news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $393,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $520,437.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

