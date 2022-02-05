Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 9,537 Shares of Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,537 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Viomi Technology were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIOT. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Viomi Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,521,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Viomi Technology by 319.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 130,680 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Viomi Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Viomi Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Viomi Technology by 106.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 17,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VIOT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target (down from $12.50) on shares of Viomi Technology in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIOT opened at $2.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average of $4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $150.30 million, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.07. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $18.99.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $163.97 million for the quarter. Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viomi Technology Co., Ltd will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of Internet-of-thing (IoT) enabled smart home products. It offers oven steamer, range hood, refrigerator, water purifier, and washing machine. The company was founded by Xiao Ping Chen in May 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

