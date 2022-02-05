First Republic Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $40.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.46. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $33.56 and a 52 week high of $51.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $525.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Steven Madden’s revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

In other news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $275,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $3,765,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

