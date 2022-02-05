Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,798 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABMD. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 4,427.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 483,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,805,000 after purchasing an additional 472,508 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the third quarter worth about $65,708,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 16.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 980,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $319,031,000 after purchasing an additional 139,295 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 19.9% in the third quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 724,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $235,821,000 after purchasing an additional 120,266 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,305,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,401,371,000 after purchasing an additional 115,689 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABMD shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $344.75.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total value of $1,319,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total value of $5,078,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,750 shares of company stock worth $6,757,718 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $295.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $318.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.11. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 91.25, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.36. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $261.27 and a 1 year high of $379.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.47 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.