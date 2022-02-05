Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $112,000 Stock Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 11.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYG. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 12.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,569,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 381,747 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 41.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 76,074 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 3,026.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,110,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 1,075,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 11.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 620,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 62,677 shares in the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.55.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. AlphaValue raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

