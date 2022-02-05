23,937 Shares in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENIC. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 724,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 297,680 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,446,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 45,327 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 286,837.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 209,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 209,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Enel Chile by 4,124,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 577,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 577,381 shares in the last quarter. 2.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Enel Chile in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Enel Chile Company Profile
Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.
Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC).
Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.