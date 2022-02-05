23,937 Shares in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENIC. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 724,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 297,680 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,446,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 45,327 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 286,837.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 209,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 209,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Enel Chile by 4,124,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 577,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 577,381 shares in the last quarter. 2.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Enel Chile in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:ENIC opened at $1.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.73. Enel Chile S.A. has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $4.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.25.

Enel Chile Company Profile

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

