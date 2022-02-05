LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Raised to $103.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

LYB has been the topic of several other research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.13.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $100.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.41. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $84.17 and a one year high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.40.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.34). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The business had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 27.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

