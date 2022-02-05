Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Old Republic International Corporation is organized as an insurance holding company whose subsidiaries actively market, underwrite, and provide risk management services for a wide variety of coverages mostly in the general and title insurance fields. A small life and accident insurance business is also conducted in the U.S. and Canada, principally as an adjunct to the Company’s general insurance operations. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $26.24 on Wednesday. Old Republic International has a fifty-two week low of $19.16 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.86.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. Old Republic International had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Republic International will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.32%.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.67 per share, for a total transaction of $45,146.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,375 shares of company stock worth $59,198. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Old Republic International by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 22,192 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth about $2,922,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Old Republic International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 58,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Old Republic International by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 199,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 45,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Old Republic International by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

