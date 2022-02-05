Auto Trader Group plc Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Auto Trader Group in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Thorne now anticipates that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ATDRY. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Auto Trader Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.13.

Shares of ATDRY opened at $2.22 on Thursday. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $2.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.25.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.0073 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

