Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) PT Raised to $27.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.50 to $27.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.21.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $24.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.95.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RF. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 39.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 979.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 27.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

