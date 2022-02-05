National Bank Financial Cuts Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Price Target to $13.00

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lion Electric’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

LEV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank started coverage on Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a sector perform rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Lion Electric from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lion Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lion Electric currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.85.

LEV stock opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. Lion Electric has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $26.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average of $11.57.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $11.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lion Electric will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEV. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at about $39,696,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at about $23,881,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the second quarter worth about $9,720,000. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Lion Electric by 485.3% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 598,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,614,000 after buying an additional 496,657 shares during the period. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the second quarter worth about $5,523,000. 5.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

