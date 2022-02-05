Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Atento S.A. is a provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America and Spain. Its CRM BPO services include customer service, sales, credit management, technical support, back office, and service desk, as well as other BPO process services, such as training activities, workstation infrastructure, interactive voice response port implementation, telecommunications infrastructure, application development, and others. The Company’s clients are mostly multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and finance, health, consumption and public administration, among others. Atento S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Atento from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of ATTO opened at $24.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.48. Atento has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $30.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.27.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $368.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.80 million. Atento had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Atento will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATTO. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atento during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,900,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atento in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,564,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Atento by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Atento in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Atento by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.94% of the company’s stock.

Atento Company Profile

Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

