Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Increased by Analyst

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) – Research analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Woodward in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now expects that the technology company will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.09.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WWD. Truist Financial upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.50.

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $110.25 on Friday. Woodward has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $130.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 20.44%.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,121,068.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. FMR LLC lifted its position in Woodward by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after buying an additional 288,545 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Woodward by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Woodward by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after buying an additional 19,445 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Woodward by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Woodward by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,475,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.