FY2022 EPS Estimates for Core Laboratories Lowered by Piper Sandler (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Core Laboratories in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $1.10 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.16.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $125.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CLB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America downgraded Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Core Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

Shares of NYSE:CLB opened at $27.02 on Thursday. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $49.87. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.88 and its 200 day moving average is $27.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 173.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 25,955 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 493.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 20,229 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

