Insider Selling: SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Insider Sells 4,798 Shares of Stock

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) insider Philip C. Cox sold 4,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.50, for a total value of $2,785,239.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $613.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $666.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $649.99. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $467.22 and a 1 year high of $763.22.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $690.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $789.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth $4,618,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 18,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,540,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 924.4% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,369,000 after buying an additional 11,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.