EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $200.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) to announce $200.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for EZCORP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $195.70 million to $204.91 million. EZCORP reported sales of $184.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EZCORP will report full-year sales of $795.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $790.17 million to $800.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $870.09 million, with estimates ranging from $852.60 million to $887.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EZCORP.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. EZCORP had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.17%.

EZCORP stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.93 million, a PE ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.39. EZCORP has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $8.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EZPW. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of EZCORP in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,231,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in EZCORP by 396.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 482,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,555,000 after buying an additional 385,117 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in EZCORP by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,718,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,575,000 after buying an additional 199,277 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EZCORP by 25.4% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 878,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,646,000 after buying an additional 178,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in EZCORP during the second quarter worth approximately $810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn; Latin America Pawn; and Other International. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in the United States. The Latin America Pawn segment includes Empeño Fácil, Cash Apoyo Efectivo (“CAE“) and other branded pawn operations in Mexico, as well as GuatePrenda and MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.

