Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.88.

TCBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,023.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,691,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,920 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 48,491.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 823,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,434,000 after acquiring an additional 821,929 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,429,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,736,000 after acquiring an additional 690,845 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter worth $24,285,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter worth $21,665,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TCBI opened at $67.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.64. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $54.27 and a 1 year high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.