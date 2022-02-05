Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $2.70 Million Stake in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Nikola were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKLA. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nikola by 52.4% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Nikola in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Nikola in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Nikola by 37.5% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Nikola by 253.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. 43.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nikola alerts:

In other Nikola news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,296,740 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $39,461,977.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,927,429 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $44,262,124.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,994,492 shares of company stock valued at $101,790,561 in the last ninety days. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NKLA stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.65. Nikola Co. has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $24.92.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Nikola from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Nikola Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.