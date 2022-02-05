Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stake in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,362 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iStar were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iStar by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iStar by 5.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of iStar by 4.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of iStar during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of iStar by 3.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STAR opened at $23.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.90. iStar Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $27.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.74.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.48. iStar had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that iStar Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STAR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of iStar from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

