Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

NASDAQ AAWW opened at $76.77 on Friday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $97.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.17.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.56. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlas Air Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

In other news, Director Duncan J. Mcnabb sold 1,764 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $151,756.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 6,688 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $585,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,112 shares of company stock valued at $6,365,317 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.