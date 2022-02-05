Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 4,870 Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,870 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 82.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,879,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,178,000 after buying an additional 10,825,662 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,902,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,600,000 after buying an additional 144,102 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,537,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,108,000 after buying an additional 1,291,792 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 4.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,564,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,520,000 after buying an additional 105,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 14.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,330,000 after buying an additional 240,523 shares in the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SJI. Guggenheim lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of SJI opened at $24.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $29.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $365.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is currently 145.88%.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

