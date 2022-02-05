Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,037 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 98,600 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in CommScope were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in CommScope by 325.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,069 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 26,817 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CommScope by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,669,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,001,000 after purchasing an additional 463,338 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in CommScope during the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in CommScope by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CommScope by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COMM opened at $8.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.65. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.49, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.70.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 269.72%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. CommScope’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $298,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $48,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 105,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,444. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CommScope from $9.20 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.36.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

