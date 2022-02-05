Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 917 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,813,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EnPro Industries by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in EnPro Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $849,000. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in EnPro Industries by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 690,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,143,000 after buying an additional 31,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE NPO opened at $100.67 on Friday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.66 and a 12 month high of $117.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.91 and a 200-day moving average of $97.40.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

NPO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EnPro Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO).

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.