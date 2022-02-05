Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 5,650 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 15.4% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,752,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $225,964,000 after acquiring an additional 367,015 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,241,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $187,795,000 after buying an additional 23,871 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 1.0% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 749,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,793,000 after buying an additional 7,377 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 35.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 582,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,765,000 after buying an additional 150,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 2.7% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 540,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,272,000 after buying an additional 14,058 shares during the last quarter. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNS stock opened at $80.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.57 and a 200-day moving average of $88.43. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a one year low of $62.43 and a one year high of $101.22.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 36.21% and a return on equity of 87.37%. The company had revenue of $159.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohen & Steers in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

In related news, Director Martin Cohen sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $9,624,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 48.91% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

