Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Chirag K. Patel bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gautam Patel bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $210,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMRX opened at $4.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.11, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.28. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $528.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.08 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 61.08% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.30.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

