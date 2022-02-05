Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys Shares of 15,226 Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBBN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Ribbon Communications by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,419,345 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after buying an additional 424,888 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,560,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,707,000 after purchasing an additional 285,579 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,720,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,091,000 after purchasing an additional 217,173 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,738,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,451,000 after purchasing an additional 151,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 494,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 147,700 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBBN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of RBBN opened at $4.36 on Friday. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $11.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.07. The stock has a market cap of $648.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

