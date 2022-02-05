Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $130,000 Stock Holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,911,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,298,000 after acquiring an additional 237,216 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth $53,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth $112,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 66.5% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 74,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 29,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 68.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,601,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

DHC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of DHC stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $740.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.43. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $5.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently -4.60%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

