Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New $137,000 Investment in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 83,605.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 15,049 shares during the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CARS stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. Cars.com Inc. has a one year low of $10.73 and a one year high of $19.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 52.90 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day moving average of $13.91.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Cars.com had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $156.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

