United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Increased to $275.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $227.93.

UPS stock opened at $224.79 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $156.59 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $195.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.33.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.99%.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

