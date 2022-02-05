US Bancorp DE Has $327,000 Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 303.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,664,000 after acquiring an additional 91,374 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $306.38 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $360.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $326.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.01.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

