Arthur D. Levinson Sells 1,986 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $172.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.71.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Amundi acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553,808 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 13,998.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $184,697,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141,248 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Apple by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,239,285,000 after purchasing an additional 18,074,896 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Apple by 515.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,093,483,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799,829 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.11.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

