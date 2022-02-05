Alexander D. Moore Sells 33,000 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $465,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $12.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.81. The company has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of -47.93 and a beta of 6.21. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $39.22.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $392.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $2,587,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $5,005,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 33.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 203.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 459,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after buying an additional 308,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

