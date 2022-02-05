Citigroup Inc. Buys 31,678 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 4,658.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,678 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,123,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860,879 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,327,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,627,000 after acquiring an additional 442,701 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 5,110,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,868,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,582 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,943,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,599 shares during the period.

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $45.51 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $45.20 and a 12-month high of $46.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.59 and a 200-day moving average of $45.76.

