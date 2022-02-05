REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK. “

Get REE Automotive alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on REE Automotive in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.90.

Shares of REE Automotive stock opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. REE Automotive has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $11.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.61.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that REE Automotive will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REE Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $177,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of REE Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in REE Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,209,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new position in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. 8.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About REE Automotive

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on REE Automotive (REE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for REE Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REE Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.