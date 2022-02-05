Citigroup Inc. Sells 5,791 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,791 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Donaldson by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $789,423,000 after acquiring an additional 173,705 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Donaldson by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,298,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,613,000 after acquiring an additional 478,667 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Donaldson by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,799,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,851,000 after acquiring an additional 399,858 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Donaldson by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,436,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,852,000 after acquiring an additional 351,362 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,321,000 after purchasing an additional 210,228 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DCI. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

NYSE DCI opened at $54.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.76. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.94 and a 1 year high of $69.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $760.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.51 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 37.13%.

In related news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $220,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $493,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,440 shares of company stock worth $833,473 in the last quarter. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

