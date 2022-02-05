Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $96.00 to $60.00. The stock had previously closed at $32.08, but opened at $26.70. Lightspeed POS shares last traded at $29.32, with a volume of 121,674 shares changing hands.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LSPD. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lightspeed POS from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.87.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -60.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.84 and a 200 day moving average of $74.99.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $133.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.44 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile (NYSE:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

