Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $256.67, but opened at $262.25. Becton, Dickinson and shares last traded at $265.00, with a volume of 6,263 shares.

The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.55 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.86.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 227,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,368,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $76.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.69.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

