Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) Short Interest Up 25.3% in January

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the December 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SDAC opened at $9.78 on Friday. Sustainable Development Acquisition I has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.73.

Get Sustainable Development Acquisition I alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBK Investments L P boosted its position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,395,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA lifted its position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 212.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 1,344,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,121,000 after acquiring an additional 914,250 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 83,443 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. 60.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Sustainable Development Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sustainable Development Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.