Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the December 31st total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 391,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
NASDAQ SRCL opened at $58.30 on Friday. Stericycle has a 52-week low of $54.99 and a 52-week high of $79.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 142.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.37.
Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.78 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Stericycle will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Stericycle by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stericycle by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 82,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in Stericycle by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 35,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 14,480 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Stericycle by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth about $796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.
Stericycle Company Profile
Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).
