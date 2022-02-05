Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the December 31st total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 391,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $58.30 on Friday. Stericycle has a 52-week low of $54.99 and a 52-week high of $79.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 142.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.37.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.78 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Stericycle will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SRCL. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stericycle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Stericycle by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stericycle by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 82,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in Stericycle by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 35,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 14,480 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Stericycle by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth about $796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

