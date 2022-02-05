CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the December 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
In other news, major shareholder Cim Capital, Llc bought 180,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,521,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 41.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 223.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. Analysts predict that CIM Commercial Trust will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. CIM Commercial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.11%.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMCT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIM Commercial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. B. Riley started coverage on CIM Commercial Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.
About CIM Commercial Trust
CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.
